“BigWiz Said Make It 7”: Wizkid Splashes Millions on Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Maybach

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has been hailed massively on social media after splashing millions of naira on seven whips at once.

The father of three has spent the past months working on his upcoming More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) project, and he decided to spoil himself a little.

An automobile dealer identified as @moaglobalservices announced Wizkid’s recent purchases online and social media users have gone crazy over it.

Moa disclosed that Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner splashed millions on some luxury automobiles which include a Rolls Royce, Mercedes Mayback and a Lamborghini.

Reacting to this, e.miles__ said: “Highest paid African Artist Big Wiz.” kingin_kfa said: “Popsy dun activate!.”

tobat_jnr said: “We have 4 left to go, let’s have it Moa.”

jchenems said: “Lmaoooo he wants to shut everyone up. How one person go order 7 luxury cars at once. Dan!!!! Biggest bird!”

