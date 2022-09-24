TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8…

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at…

We let our emotions get the best of us – Twinzlove…

Blind teacher stuns people with her intelligence as she lectures students at school

Entertainment
By Shalom

A blind lady called Anne in Rwanda was spotted in a video teaching a class full of students at a community center.

She is an extremely intelligent lady that has taken a lead on her life despite her disability.

Anne was not born blind, she could see till she got to grade 5. Luckily for her, she was immediately sent to a special school for the blind and she was so intelligent that by the time she graduated, she was immediately given a job to teach at the community center.

READ ALSO

Lady shares response she received from a…

Lady breaks down in tears as her only daughter travels…

She got married and gave birth to a baby girl. The visual problem seems to be hereditary as her daughter was born blind.

Unfortunately, her husband died but that didn’t deter her from being strong and taking care of her daughter all by herself.

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at 15

We let our emotions get the best of us – Twinzlove apologizes to their…

Lady breaks down in tears as her only daughter travels abroad to live with dad…

Man leaves cashier baffled as he pays with bundles of N10 notes

I’m walking round Dubai airport and nobody has begged me – Sabinus shades…

I gave him school papers instead of car documents but he didn’t know – Motorist…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“It’s hard to let you go” — Annie Idibia emotional as daughter, Isabel, jets out…

I’m quitting radio – Toke Makinwa announces after 12years on-air (Video)

52-years-old woman welcomes triplets after 18 years of waiting

Blind teacher stuns people with her intelligence as she lectures students at…

Lady shares response she received from a ‘toaster’ after asking him…

Baby dies after falling from hands of lady who helped a mother carry her child…

Carter Efe lands multi-million naira endorsement deal with a jewelry brand in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More