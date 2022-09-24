Blind teacher stuns people with her intelligence as she lectures students at school

A blind lady called Anne in Rwanda was spotted in a video teaching a class full of students at a community center.

She is an extremely intelligent lady that has taken a lead on her life despite her disability.

Anne was not born blind, she could see till she got to grade 5. Luckily for her, she was immediately sent to a special school for the blind and she was so intelligent that by the time she graduated, she was immediately given a job to teach at the community center.

She got married and gave birth to a baby girl. The visual problem seems to be hereditary as her daughter was born blind.

Unfortunately, her husband died but that didn’t deter her from being strong and taking care of her daughter all by herself.

See video here: