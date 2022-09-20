TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young boy has expressed his displeasure over the popular opinion that entering an airplane is not an achievement.

He disclosed via a recent video that if he ever enters a plane, he’ll post all the pictures and if anyone was not online at the time, he’ll make sure to subscribe the person’s phone and send the pictures to them. 

He added that he will make sure the pictures and videos trend all over the internet for everyone to see and be aware of his achievement.

A lot of people agreed with him in the comments, some of them read:

“Omo anything you work hard for and use your hard earned money take run am na achievement. Who wan vex, make e vex”. 

“My brother na lifetime achievement. Once me get opportunity enter plane, I just tag Nigeria as a whole”. 

