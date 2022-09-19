Bovi romantically hypes wife as they mark 13th wedding anniversary (Video)

Bovi Ugboma, a well-known stand-up comedian, and his adorable wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma, are commemorating their 13th wedding anniversary.

Bovi thanked his wife on Instagram for turning him from a “wild animal to a domestic one” and praised her for it.

He also praised her for carrying their three children for 27 months while still looking stunning.

Despite constantly stepping away from the camera, Kris Ugboma, who could not get enough of her husband’s jokes, laughed heartily.

“🤣🤣 13/13. Me and @krisasimonye #anniversaire,” Bovi wrote while sharing the clip.

The mother of three also posted a flashback image of herself and her hubby from 13 years ago on her Instagram page with the caption;

“This is us 13 years ago ready to say I do 😃.”

Watch the video below;