Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch water, shortly after introduction

A young lady identified as @meetlauretta on TikTok has cried out online after being sent on errands after her introduction.

The young woman shared a video expressing her pain as she sat down at her pavement.

A heap of dirty plates was spotted in front of her as she lamented that she was suffering because she was a last born.

She explained that her family somehow always finds a way to remind her that she is a last born.

She lamented that she was even sent to fetch water just a day after her introduction.

In her words

“And to think yesterday was my introduction. They still make me know I am the last born of my family today. Life no balance. It was not a small thing. I was sent to fetch water.”

