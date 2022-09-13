Bride who’s a barber gives her hubby fresh haircut on their wedding day (Video)

A Nigerian woman who works as a barber decided to give her fiancé a haircut since she couldn’t let him attend their wedding with bushy hair.

Many cyber citizens were moved to tears when she was seen on camera cutting his hair in the wee hours of the morning.

Prior to leaving for the church where they would be married, the bride known as Royal Majesty woke him up at five in the morning and gave him a clean cut.

In another scene from the video, they were in a car after getting married, and the male was fully attired in a suit and gown for the lady.

The groom flaunted his clean haircut while his bride excitedly showed off the wedding band on her finger. Royal Majesty had earlier announced that as a barber, her man is her best customer.

Watch the video below;