TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man…

Bride who’s a barber gives her hubby fresh haircut on their wedding day (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman who works as a barber decided to give her fiancé a haircut since she couldn’t let him attend their wedding with bushy hair.

Many cyber citizens were moved to tears when she was seen on camera cutting his hair in the wee hours of the morning.

Prior to leaving for the church where they would be married, the bride known as Royal Majesty woke him up at five in the morning and gave him a clean cut.

READ ALSO

Free food galore – Nigerian lady shares first time…

Lady regrets turning down Asake’s advances as singer becomes…

In another scene from the video, they were in a car after getting married, and the male was fully attired in a suit and gown for the lady.

The groom flaunted his clean haircut while his bride excitedly showed off the wedding band on her finger. Royal Majesty had earlier announced that as a barber, her man is her best customer.

Watch the video below;

@herroyalmajesty00

Gave hubby his wedding haircut, he’s officially my favorite client @munasglam_0 @user5984934638149 #tiktok #trending #wedding #couple #couplegoals #fyp #foryou @thejolly.tv

♬ All Over – Magixx

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

Why men abroad prefer to come to Africa to get a wife – Europe based lady…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Bride who’s a barber gives her hubby fresh haircut on their wedding day (Video)

“I cannot contain my joy” – Mercy Chinwo responds to trolls who critiqued her,…

Free food galore – Nigerian lady shares first time experience at church in…

Nigerian lady offers to donate her kidney to Ekweremmadu’s daughter, Sonia

Fresh graduate celebrates by snapping at family’s old house, vows to build new…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

Fan dedicates newly-built house to Davido, paints OBO’s life-size image on the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More