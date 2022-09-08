“Bunch of women in my room” – Viral woman reconciles with her husband (Video)

Blessing Newton Abahi, the woman behind the viral “bunch of women” soundtrack, has reconciled with her husband.

Blessing rose to fame after a video of her telling a court how she found her husband having intercourse with eight women on their matrimonial bed went viral.

She gave the court a vivid explanation of how she had witnessed her husband groping eight different women simultaneously in their marital bed and how he had attacked her for getting in the way of his enjoyment.

While describing how she caught him red-handed on their matrimonial bed, she said, “There were a bunch of women, a bunch of women surrounded in my room.”

However, in a recent update, Blessing, who recently started a business with the help of funds from well-meaning Nigerians, has reconciled with her husband.

In a new video that found its way to the internet, Blessing said that they were separated but the court brought them back together and she is grateful for that.

Watch video below: