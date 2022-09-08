TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s…

“Bunch of women in my room” – Viral woman reconciles with her husband (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Blessing Newton Abahi, the woman behind the viral “bunch of women” soundtrack, has reconciled with her husband.

Blessing rose to fame after a video of her telling a court how she found her husband having intercourse with eight women on their matrimonial bed went viral.

She gave the court a vivid explanation of how she had witnessed her husband groping eight different women simultaneously in their marital bed and how he had attacked her for getting in the way of his enjoyment.

READ ALSO

“There’s no blessing in disappointments” – Singer Dencia

Reactions as Blessing Okoro flaunts growing baby bump in new…

While describing how she caught him red-handed on their matrimonial bed, she said, “There were a bunch of women, a bunch of women surrounded in my room.”

However, in a recent update, Blessing, who recently started a business with the help of funds from well-meaning Nigerians, has reconciled with her husband.

In a new video that found its way to the internet, Blessing said that they were separated but the court brought them back together and she is grateful for that.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s enjoying his…

“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails…

Woman reacts as she sees James Brown coming out from female toilet (Video)

Lady who had network issues while ordering pizza cries out as more than 15…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“Bunch of women in my room” – Viral woman reconciles with her…

“Nollywood has turned to dumping ground for block heads” – Yul Edochie laments

Nigerian man lies under bus in UK after allegedly being denied permanent…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

My dad borrowed money to send me to school – Graduate who stormed LAUTECH to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More