Businesswoman shares video of her dad working as bricklayer on her site so she can save money

A Nigerian father has shown an unusual type of love and concern for his daughter’s success and well-being.

His daughter owns the land and plans to build a structure, which she informed him about.

The man turned himself into a bricklayer and decided to work on the site himself just so that she would not spend money to hire labourers.

According to the young entrepreneur, the man wanted to help his daughter so that she can save some money.

Watch video below:

@hannies00 Am not ashamed that he’s my father😭😭.because he’s the best dady in the whole world❤I dont know what tomorrow may be..but I will be there dad ❤🙏 ♬ Tomorrow – fotocopy

