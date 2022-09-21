TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

Businesswoman shares video of her dad working as bricklayer on her site so she can save money

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian father has shown an unusual type of love and concern for his daughter’s success and well-being.

His daughter owns the land and plans to build a structure, which she informed him about.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi drags husband, Justin Dean, as her little…

Most Nigerian men don’t want me, they’re after my dad –…

The man turned himself into a bricklayer and decided to work on the site himself just so that she would not spend money to hire labourers.

According to the young entrepreneur, the man wanted to help his daughter so that she can save some money.

Watch video below:

@hannies00

Am not ashamed that he’s my father😭😭.because he’s the best dady in the whole world❤I dont know what tomorrow may be..but I will be there dad ❤🙏

♬ Tomorrow – fotocopy

Meanwhile, A WhatsApp conversation between a man and his woman has surfaced online, eliciting massive reactions due to the girl’s attitude.

The girl approached her boyfriend and told him she needed money; he responded by asking how much.

In the screenshot shared by Tunde Ednut, she demanded N50,000, but he said he could only part with N40,000. She became enraged and threatened to leave him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

Lady who had two organs says she regrets taking out one (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Businesswoman shares video of her dad working as bricklayer on her site so she…

Korra Obidi drags husband, Justin Dean, as her little daughter suffers head…

Bride-to-be breaks down in tears as she’s asked to wash plates, fetch…

“50K or we break up” – Lady threatens boyfriend for offering…

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

I’m on the same level with Asake, stop comparing him to Wizkid – Portable rants

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More