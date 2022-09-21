Cardi B says she’s finally ready for her wedding after 5 years of marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Cardi B and Offset may be getting married soon after their 5-year relationship.

The American rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has announced on her official Twitter page that she is ready to take her relationship with Kiari Kendrell Cephus popularly known as Offset, to the next level.

She wrote:

“5 years married……it’s time for my wedding”

The “Kodak Black” rapper has been engaged to the father of her kids since the 20th of September, 2017. The duo has welcomed 2 kids together, Kulture and Wave.

Although they are still very much together, the relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs.

The mother of two announced their breakup via Instagram in December 2018 following Offset’s alleged infidelity with a model, Summer Bunni during her pregnancy.

