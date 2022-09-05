“Celebrities with no sense” – Delta Police PRO wipes the floor with Paul Okoye over recent comment about his colleagues

Veteran singer, Paul Okoye has come under fire from Delta State Police Pro Bright Edafe for comments he made regarding his colleagues.

One half of the legendary twin singing duo PSquare, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, expressed his opinion on social media, claiming that police officers only pull over and board a civilian car in order to bargain with them about a crime they didn’t commit.

The person who gets into his car without his permission and tells him to start the engine is either a kidnapper or a criminal, he added.

In his words:

“The only reason a policeman will stop you and enter your car is just because they are looking for an avenue to negotiate for a crime you did not commit As long as a police man enters my car and tells me to drive …. He’s a CRIMINAL OR A KIIDDNAPPER “

Officers Bright Edafe, who appeared enraged by this, scolded him and referred to him as a celebrity without no sense.

“Celebrities with no sense” he wrote.