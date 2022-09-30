Chioma will give birth for Davido next year – Cubana Chiefpriest shares cute video of them back together

Cubana Chief Priest, a popular businessman and socialite better known as Pascal Okechukwu, has guaranteed Davido and Chioma’s fans the fulfillment of their wishes.

He uploaded a video of the musician enjoying himself in a nightclub with his baby mama.

According to Chiefpriest, he is confident that Chioma, called Chef Chi, who already has a kid for OBO, will continue to care for him and give birth to a second child the following year.

He used Davido’s Assurance, a song he dedicated to his Chioma when they were just starting out their relationship.

Sharing the video, he wrote; ”I Dey Very Sure Say My Sister @thechefchi Go Born Another Pikin Next Year For @davido #Vision2023👀 Assurance 2:0 %…..

As E Dey Sweet Us E Go Dey Pain Dem😂 002 My Sister Too Fine😘 No🧢 Super💫 DrEzeMuo📚”

Watch the video below: