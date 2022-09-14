Come and get husband – Man weds three women at once in church that permits polygamy

Mixed feelings have been expressed by netizens as a result of Byamungu Kanjira Prosper marrying three women simultaneously in church.

The Primitive Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which promotes polygamy, served as the venue for the union of the man and his brides.

The church unequivocally states that it is of the firm opinion that men should be free to have as many spouses as they choose.

Afrimax English posted a video from the wedding ceremony in which Prosper is seen at the altar with the three women dressed in wedding gowns.

Speaking on his decision to wed not one, not two, but three women, the groom stated it is not necessary for a guy to keep to just one marriage.

Prosper said that he can take more, and pointed out that there are far more women than men in the globe.

He prophesied that things would get to the point where seven women would consent to marry one man in the future.

Then he advised single ladies to visit their church so they may find husbands.

The wives of Prosper expressed their joy and pride in being his wives.

Watch the video below: