TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam…

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room…

Come and get husband – Man weds three women at once in church that permits polygamy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mixed feelings have been expressed by netizens as a result of Byamungu Kanjira Prosper marrying three women simultaneously in church.

The Primitive Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which promotes polygamy, served as the venue for the union of the man and his brides.

The church unequivocally states that it is of the firm opinion that men should be free to have as many spouses as they choose.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady takes her man out, splashes N59k on food for…

“I ate assorted free food” – Nigerian lady…

Afrimax English posted a video from the wedding ceremony in which Prosper is seen at the altar with the three women dressed in wedding gowns.

Speaking on his decision to wed not one, not two, but three women, the groom stated it is not necessary for a guy to keep to just one marriage.

Prosper said that he can take more, and pointed out that there are far more women than men in the globe.

He prophesied that things would get to the point where seven women would consent to marry one man in the future.

Then he advised single ladies to visit their church so they may find husbands.

The wives of Prosper expressed their joy and pride in being his wives.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the…

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he…

Adopted boy breaks down in tears as he gets his first ever birthday cake from…

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady bags 7 fully sponsored scholarships in USA and Canada, shares…

Nigerian lady takes her man out, splashes N59k on food for him, flaunts receipt

Man reveals where Portable allegedly bought his clothes after bragging he spends…

Reactions as lady reveals how she met the love of her life at h0ok-up joint

Young lady shares how she squandered her first N1 million on ‘enjoyment’ (Video)

#BBNaija: Hermes is the man Adekunle thinks he is – Toke Makinwa triggers fans

Man who relocated abroad with wife cries out as she refuses to pay his school…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More