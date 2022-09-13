Comedian Seyilaw grieves as he loses his beloved mother

Oluwaseyitan Aletile, also known as Seyilaw, and his family are going through a sorrowful time as they lose their mother.

The comedian has lost his beloved mother, HM. queen Esper Tinuola Aletile.

Seyilaw shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page a few hours ago, describing how he received a devastating phone call informing him of his mother’s death.

Seyilaw said goodbye to his beloved mother, thanking her for the beautiful moments.

He wrote;

“MY DEAR MOTHER, MY DARLING QUEEN IS GONE.

I saw a flash of light entered my room, I saw a full moon and then, my phone rang that my beloved Queen has ended her journey. I am grateful to you, my beautiful mother for speaking to my family yesterday before you removed this earthly body. You sang with Tifeoluwa, spoke with Tiwaloluwa and my wife and encouraged me. Thank you for your good heart and kindness. I wish heaven waited, but God knows best. Please Dear God, let the funfair to welcome home my mother be as loud as the goodness and kindness of her heart. My dearest Queen, rest well and in Peace. We love you forever, HM. Queen ESPER TINUOLA ALETILE”.

His fans took to his comment section to console him and to pay respect to his late mother.

One Adunniola wrote, “May her soul Rest In Peace, my condolences”

“May mummy soul rest in perfect peace. Take heart” One Omolara Ezekielinyang wrote

One Mr Jessec wrote, “My condolences sir! God bless her soul, may her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Nesel Kiddies wrote, “May her soul find rest. It is well with you and the family Seyi. My condolences”