TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room…

Comedian Seyilaw grieves as he loses his beloved mother

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Oluwaseyitan Aletile, also known as Seyilaw, and his family are going through a sorrowful time as they lose their mother.

The comedian has lost his beloved mother, HM. queen Esper Tinuola Aletile.

READ ALSO

Their mum left me and returned with another man’s son –…

Timaya grieves as he buries best friend who was shot dead in…

Seyilaw shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page a few hours ago, describing how he received a devastating phone call informing him of his mother’s death.

Seyilaw said goodbye to his beloved mother, thanking her for the beautiful moments.

He wrote;

“MY DEAR MOTHER, MY DARLING QUEEN IS GONE.

I saw a flash of light entered my room, I saw a full moon and then, my phone rang that my beloved Queen has ended her journey. I am grateful to you, my beautiful mother for speaking to my family yesterday before you removed this earthly body. You sang with Tifeoluwa, spoke with Tiwaloluwa and my wife and encouraged me. Thank you for your good heart and kindness. I wish heaven waited, but God knows best. Please Dear God, let the funfair to welcome home my mother be as loud as the goodness and kindness of her heart. My dearest Queen, rest well and in Peace. We love you forever, HM. Queen ESPER TINUOLA ALETILE”.

His fans took to his comment section to console him and to pay respect to his late mother.

One Adunniola wrote, “May her soul Rest In Peace, my condolences”

“May mummy soul rest in perfect peace. Take heart” One Omolara Ezekielinyang wrote

One Mr Jessec wrote, “My condolences sir! God bless her soul, may her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Nesel Kiddies wrote, “May her soul find rest. It is well with you and the family Seyi. My condolences”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

Lady celebrates as she gets elevated from cleaner to ‘madam of the…

I’ve been suspecting – Newly married man nabs wife in hotel room with his friend…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Wife of man who found out his 5 kids do not belong to him, opens up

Patricia CEO, Fejiro, proposes to his pregnant girlfriend after their…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian Seyilaw grieves as he loses his beloved mother

Nigerian lady ends it all after boyfriend dumped her and used her money to marry…

Lady remains unmarried after dumping poor man for a rich one (video)

Young Nigerian lady expresses despair over downgrading gift from an uncle abroad…

Woman shows off her beautiful daughter whom everyone called ugly at birth…

Native doctor purportedly turns N1,000 written on paper into real cash (Video)

Moment Wizkid expressed concern after calling 1st son, Tife’s phone but he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More