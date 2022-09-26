Community in Cross River state forbids men and women from speaking same language (Video)

A village called Ubang in the southern part of Nigeria permits indigenes to speak their language based on their gender.

The males have their language while the females speak theirs.

Their traditional ruling council, Chief Oliver Ibang, claims that the biblical Adam and Eve were natives of Ubang.

He also claims that when God created the Earth, he made languages for each gender.

He added that in Ubang, children are taught the female language first and when you are 10 years old, you are expected to be able to speak the language according to your gender.

Any male child who speaks the female language is considered abnormal and also, any female that speaks male language but cannot speak female language is also considered abnormal.

See video here: