Congratulations pour in as KieKie shows off baby bump (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous skit maker and Comedienne Bukunmi Adeaga Illori popularly known simply as KieKie has shown off her baby bump.

The socialite who’s expecting her first child with her husband, took to social media today to share the news with her fans and colleagues.

KieKie dedicated a song to her unborn child whose name she revealed as Oluwashonaolami.

In what appears to be a music video for her new song, the actress was seen clutching her baby bump while showering it with rains of prayers.

Sharing the news, she wrote:

Look who’s going to be a mummy.
Me wey never fall dann inside rain before! One small drizzle bayi! I fell pregnant, Danu Danu!”

Nigerian celebrities including Falz, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, Dianne Russet, Mr Macaroni, Brodashaggi, Poco Lee among others, have taken to the comment section to congratulate the expecting mother.

