Davido spent thousands of dollars to free Dammy Krane when he was arrested for fraud in US – Israel DMW

Davido’s aide, Israel DMW has reacted to music star, Dammy Krane’s claim that his boss is owing him.

It would be recalled that the songwriter had called out the sensational singer, for reportedly refusing to pay him for co-writing his song, Pere.

Rappers Rae Sremmurd and Young Thug from America were featured in Davido’s 2017 smash single.

Israel responded by claiming that OBO had spent thousands of dollars on Dammy Krane’s release after his arrest in 2017 for credit card fraud in the US.

The aide implied on his Instagram page that it is quite unlikely that Davido is owing Dammy any dime.

He wrote;

”OGA HIS OWING YOU MONEY? HOW NA ? SOMEONE WHO SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO MAKE SURE YOU WERE FREE ? WHEN YOU GOT HOOKED IN US OOH? HMMMMMM.”

