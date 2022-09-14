Davido splashes N192 million on Richard Mille wristwatch

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian musician and father of four, Davido, has added another Richard Mille to his collection. 

He already owned a piece but decided to add another one to his collection. The excited singer showed off both of them on his Instagram story. 

The wrist watch is said to cost over $450,000 dollars which is approximately #192,000,000. 

There have been so many reactions regarding this particular act. 

Some say he is still in a silent competition with colleague Wizkid while others insist he should be left alone to do whatever he likes with his money. 

One of the comments read:

“Why if person buy something all these FC go think say na competition??? So as wizzy see ObO garage then decide to buy cars e mean say him dey compete? Person wey no dey like show off before but now if him buy new boxers him go post am…..FC make una try rest abeg”.

