Davido splashes N192 million on Richard Mille wristwatch

Popular Nigerian musician and father of four, Davido, has added another Richard Mille to his collection.
He already owned a piece but decided to add another one to his collection. The excited singer showed off both of them on his Instagram story.
The wrist watch is said to cost over $450,000 dollars which is approximately #192,000,000.
There have been so many reactions regarding this particular act.
Some say he is still in a silent competition with colleague Wizkid while others insist he should be left alone to do whatever he likes with his money.
One of the comments read:
“Why if person buy something all these FC go think say na competition??? So as wizzy see ObO garage then decide to buy cars e mean say him dey compete? Person wey no dey like show off before but now if him buy new boxers him go post am…..FC make una try rest abeg”.
