Davido’s aide, Israel DMW begs for financial support ahead of wedding

By Ezie Innocent

Israel Afeare better known as Israel DMW the personal assistant to Davido, has appealed to Nigerians for financial support for his approaching wedding to his fiancée.

On September 7th, the Logistics Manager shared lovely pre-wedding images on his Instagram profile while making the request.

Israel shared pictures of himself and his fiancée, while disclosing that their traditional as well as white wedding will take place in October.

It would be remembered that the socialite proposed to his lady in April 2022 and duo did the introduction ceremony in Benin city in the month of June.

He asked that the donations be maid into his bank account directly, while emphasizing that he would not give the money to anyone.

”I need ur full support. My Trad & White wedding is next month October in Benin City.

Am not giving my own donations to anyone. Names are completely different. Am not my hmmmm.”, he wrote

