Days after EFCC seized Nengi’s Range Rover, Angel shows off hers; throws shade

By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Angel Smith has sparked reactions among netizens after sharing photos of her Range Rover.

The reality star flaunted her dark blue Range Rover while wearing a dress which accentuated her curvy body.

Sharing the stunning images on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, the socialite threw shade at her colleagues and boast about being being far ahead of them in the game, adding that they should be respecting her.

This comes amid seizure of Nengi’s Range Rover by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a case of Ponzi scam by her alleged benefactor; it was reported that the car was linked with the Ponzi scheme operator and had to confiscated as proceeds of crime.

Angel wrote:

”I put these biittccches on game; they should be kissing my feet.”

