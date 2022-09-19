Dem go give you 5 percent – Portable previews song about Carter Efe and Berri Tiga’s clash

Popular singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable is about to release a song focusing on the conflict between socialites, Carter Efe and Berri Tiga.

Online arguments between the two parties regarding ownership of the number-one hit song Machala have given rise to many accusations.

On the one hand, Berri insisted that he wrote and sang the entire song, while Carter proposed to split the profits 95/50%.

Efe, on the other hand, said that the artist lied and attempted to use his management to claim ownership of the record after realizing its enormous success.

In response to the everyday controversy they have been involved in, Portable has made an Aza Man song clip available.

He performed about the need to be wise and made reference to the alleged 5 percent offer Carter Efe made to Berri Tiga.

Sharing the clip, the Zazuu star wrote; ”Dem Go Give You 5% You Go Wise #Azaman Drops Soon”

Watch the video below: