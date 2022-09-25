Devil responsible for me and Peter’s 6-year quarrel – Paul Okoye

Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye, a Nigerian singer, has confirmed that he and his twin brother, Peter Okoye of PSquare fame, have reconciled for good.

He made the remark while being interviewed by media personality Maria Okan about their half-decade separation.

TheinfoNG recalls that the siblings reunited in December 2021 after being apart for six years and a video capturing the heartwarming moment went viral.

Paul was asked why they kept malice for that long and he responded that it was the Devil that caused it all.

The father of three then stated that PSquare is back 100 percent and they have put the Devil to shame.

Watch him speak below:

“Why was PSquare not on talking terms for 6 years. What happened?” Paul Okoye: The Devil pic.twitter.com/y9zSOHB14e — 🫶🏽🌹♡ 🐳 @OneJoblessBoy (@OneJoblessBoy) September 25, 2022

