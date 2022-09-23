“Don’t call me lucky…I’m a badass” – Tacha brags about being self-made

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has once again declared how she achieved her own success and not with the help of anyone.

The reality star and entrepreneur who is currently sojourning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates took to her social media page to share stunning photos with a bold caption.

According to Tacha she’s not lucky but is a badaass that takes advantage of opportunities comes her way and she works extremely hard at it.

In her words:

“I am NOT LUCKY.
you know what I AM?
I TAKE ADVANTAGE Of the OPPORTUNITIES THAT C O M E My WAY And I WORK REALLY, REALLY HARD! ! !
Don’t CALL ME LUCKY
Call ME A B A D A S S ! ! !”

