Doyin and Chomzy crowns Chichi as season seven’s queen of gossip (Video)

Doyin and Chomzy, level three housemates, have jointly agreed that Chichi is the ring leader of gossip among the ‘Level Up’ housemates.

Recall that three Big Brother Naija housemates, Doyin, Chomzy, and Eloswag, were kicked off the show but kept in the home after the eviction on Sunday night.

Following the new twist which involved moving the three evicted housemates to a new house, on Monday, the three talked about whom they feel gossiped the most in the house.

“Chichi is petty,” Eloswag declared making Doyin and Chomzy continue from what he stated.

“She gossips a lot and does not say it to people’s faces. She changes it when confronted,” Doyin pointed out while giving instances; Chomzy added her own experiences with Chichi as well.

Watch the video below: