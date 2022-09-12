TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna…

Doyin and Chomzy crowns Chichi as season seven’s queen of gossip (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Doyin and Chomzy, level three housemates, have jointly agreed that Chichi is the ring leader of gossip among the ‘Level Up’ housemates.

Recall that three Big Brother Naija housemates, Doyin, Chomzy, and Eloswag, were kicked off the show but kept in the home after the eviction on Sunday night.

Following the new twist which involved moving the three evicted housemates to a new house, on Monday, the three talked about whom they feel gossiped the most in the house.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Dotun confides in Doyin, confesses love for…

BBNaija: I am being avoided because housemates are scared of…

“Chichi is petty,” Eloswag declared making Doyin and Chomzy continue from what he stated.

“She gossips a lot and does not say it to people’s faces. She changes it when confronted,” Doyin pointed out while giving instances; Chomzy added her own experiences with Chichi as well.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Portable goes haywire during show because he allegedly took Colorado without…

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

‘My husband doesn’t cheat; he can never cheat on me’ – Uchenna Nnanna brags

Skitmaker Sabinus allegedly engages his girlfriend at a private ceremony in…

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed over her “cheap”…

Lady regrets turning down Asake’s advances as singer becomes millionaire

“I avoid people who don’t align with me” – Regina Daniels throws shade…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Grown man seen weeping profusely in Enugu because of Queen Elizabeth (Video)

“Jollof has caused trouble” – Nigerian shocked as firefighters storm his house…

Doyin and Chomzy crowns Chichi as season seven’s queen of gossip (Video)

I will never wish you bad despite calling me senior man – Bobrisky sympathizes…

Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

I learnt songwriting from Burna Boy, he’s the best – Omah Lay (Video)

“From sales girl to oga wife” – Lady celebrates as her boss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More