TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user has accused a bank manager of impregnating three of his staff working at the same branch 

In her tweet she called out the bank manager while alleging that he works as a manager at Polaris bank.

“Polaris Bank manager impregnated three of his female staff”, she wrote.

READ ALSO

Man storms bank, accuses staff of withdrawing money from his…

Wizkid dragged over his manager’s office

As soon as the story was shared via Twitter, the comment section didn’t disappoint as there were so many reactions. 

Some of the comments read: 

“No wonder the Bank debited indiscriminate charges on Customers’ accounts”

“Who doesn’t want to be deputy manager?”

“Bank Manager setting up branch offices 😁”

“3 Polaris female staff dating their bank manager got pregnant.

Stop making it look like only men are guilty. 😜”

It is not clear what state or branch this act took place as the woman who made the tweet did not mention that.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Man reveals where Portable allegedly bought his clothes after bragging he spends…

Lady shares beautiful transformation of her albino daughter who was rejected by…

Lady breaks down in tears at airport as her lover travels abroad (Video)

12-year-old boy reportedly gives house a new look after mother seized his phone…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

Nkechi Blessing and ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan fight dirty as actress rekindles…

Little girl falls asleep while assisting mum to wash (Video)

I haven’t dated anyone else since Burna Boy and I broke up – Stefflon Don spills…

Woman devastated as she walks in to see her kid washing her phones and work…

“I cheated on my wife because I wanted her to lose weight” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More