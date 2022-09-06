TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned…

Drama as LAUTECH graduate storms school to return certificate, demands refund of fees paid because he’s suffering

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making rounds online captures moment a Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) alumnus stormed institution.

According to reports, the man visited the institution to submit his diploma and request a reimbursement for the tuition he had paid while a student there.

The angry man complained that the certificate he had obtained had not improved his financial situation and that he was still in suffering.

READ ALSO

Mother sends daughter back to Nigeria for failing her exams

Man stops 13-year-old boy from working as mechanic, enrolls…

In the widely shared video, the man, who was holding a green file containing the certificate, was seen arguing angrily with security personnel who were attempting to calm him down.

Watch the clip below:

See reactions below:

beighdiva50: “He wants to open a business!! Pay him up”

theladyophilia: “Wahala ti poju”

nnamdinho.st: “After you have digested what ever you learned”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned Nwoko snubs…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being taken to an…

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

I’ve slept with over 100 women – 22-year-old lesbian confesses (video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as LAUTECH graduate storms school to return certificate, demands refund of…

Adorable petite lady with a subtle voice cries out, describes herself as an…

Wife uses big truck to move her things out of husband’s house after 6…

Lady who runs cleaning agency storms busy road with placard, begs people to…

Bandits arrest thief, hand him over to police in Katsina

“I can’t imagine my life here without you” – Bella tells Sheggz (Video)

I’ve never met or spoken with Wizkid – Carter Efe reveals

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More