Drama as LAUTECH graduate storms school to return certificate, demands refund of fees paid because he’s suffering

A video making rounds online captures moment a Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) alumnus stormed institution.

According to reports, the man visited the institution to submit his diploma and request a reimbursement for the tuition he had paid while a student there.

The angry man complained that the certificate he had obtained had not improved his financial situation and that he was still in suffering.

In the widely shared video, the man, who was holding a green file containing the certificate, was seen arguing angrily with security personnel who were attempting to calm him down.

