Emotional moment singer Johnny Drille reunited with his parents (Video)

By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has shared a video of his parents’ reaction following his recent visit to their house.

In the voice over, he lamented that it’s crazy how someone can go from seeing parents everyday to only once or twice a year.

It was such a delightful moment as his parents were overjoyed to see him after a long time.

His father leaped for joy and both parents went in for a warm hug.

In the video, the three of them were spotted at the beach and it was clear that they were really happy to be spending some time together

His caption read:
“First time seeing my parents this year. It makes me a little sad that as I am busy living out my life, I am missing out on theirs. Everytime I see them, I can see they have gotten a little older.”

See video here:

@johnnydrille

First time seeing my parents this year. It makes me a little sad that as I am busy living out my life, I am missing out on theirs… every time I see them, I can see that they’ve gotten a little older

♬ original sound – Johnny Drille

