Erica Nlewedim ridiculed as Kiddwaya finds love again, goes on a date with white lover (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Ex BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has been subjected to ridicule online following the news of Kiddwaya’s new lover.

The reality star is trending on social media as her ex-lover, KIddwaya, hangouts with his white lover.

Kiddwaya took the internet by storm with the video of his date making rounds.

Media personality Daddy Freeze went live on his Instagram to show fans the new love birds.

Daddy Freeze revealed that Kiddwaya had found love again and wanted to show us how to show love.

Taking to Daddy Freeze’s comment section, many mocked Erica for being ditched by Kidd. Netizens questioned what will happen with their self-acclaimed Versace wedding.

Recall that Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya, had promised the ex-lovebirds a Versace wedding..

joynnk0512: Wahala, be like Kiddrica. Thank God my girl has moved past this face

chioma_nelly_adindu: So cute o.. Biko Erica dodge a bullet

nwam_man10: So last last Versace wedding will not take place….after the prayer and fasting on Twitter space that year…bbn shippers una dey try

nonianumudu: Na wa ooh, after everything with Erica…I’m waiting for this year BBN breakfast

nuella_eneje: Erica left the group

comma_nd1234: Versace wedding

iamrukkyflows: Erica just boarded turkey airline..she dey road

