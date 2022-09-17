“Everyone has turned marriage advisor for my matter” – Yul Edochie blasts colleague

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has slammed his colleague Uche Maduagwu and others who have become marriage counselors and advisers as a result of his marital drama.

Yul Edochie noted how many people have become marriage counselors over his scandal.

Yul Edochie’s outburst is coming hours after Uche Maduagwu mercilessly dragged him over his birthday wishes to his wife, May Edochie.

The actor surprised many when he wished his first wife a happy birthday.

Yul went further to profess his undying love for her, which many faulted him for.

Joining his critics, Uche questioned why he got married to Judy if he truly loved his wife.

“If you know the true meaning of Love. You no go marry your colleague and breaking May heart. Na the part Love you forever wey you include for Birthday message to May that makes Amadioha laugh. You love her so much sotey you marry your colleague as proof of love to May Abi?”

Taking a swipe at Uche Maduagwu, he pointed out how the actor is also joining others to give him advice.

Listing out his achievements, Yul questioned what the actor has accomplished over the years.

Yul Edochie added that social media has made many disrespectful and disregard those older than them.

“Everybody don turn to marriage adviser for my matter. Even mad man wey never marry na marriage adviser too. Craze man who is yet to make up his mind whether to be a man or woman, is also giving me marriage advice. My first child is 17yrs old, in the university. I have 4 more very handsome and intelligent children. You, it’s not even confirmed whether your manhood fit stand, na you wan give me marriage advice? For the past 12yrs I have been at the top and crested my name as one of the greatest actors in Africa, what have you achieved? In 2017 set a record as the only Nollywood actor who has contestednfor Governor and ran the race the end. Since then I’ve been a constant advocate for good governance. What have you achieved within those years? Nothing, you bought a red bra. If you’re this messed up in 2022, only God knows how messed up you were in 2004, the year I got married. Na you wan advise me on marriage? Sad. This world don scatter honestly. Social media has made people not to know their mates anymore. Any matter you see wey no concern you, you jump out on it just to chase clout. Mr red bra, First of all, make-up your mind whether na man or woman you wan be, then you get married. Have children, if na manhood you get use am born, if na womb you get use am born, raise a family, achieve some successful years in marriage then you can come back and start giving marriage advice. Good luck”.

