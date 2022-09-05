“Everything was still intact” – Man hails cab driver who returned his missing wallet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user has showered prayers on a kind cabman who returned his wallet to him after he misplaced it inside his vehicle.

The young man identified as Olawoyomi said he lost his wallet inside the vehicle around 2.am and the cabman came looking for him.

Olawoyomi said the cab man came around over two times in search of him before they finally met. According to Ola, everything in the wallet was still intact. He further prayed for God to bless him for his kindness.

In his words:

“So I lost my wallet this morning around 2am in his vehicle and this cabman came looking for me 3times before finding me. He returned the wallet intact. God bless him greatly.”

