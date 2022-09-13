Fan dedicates newly-built house to Davido, paints OBO’s life-size image on the wall

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A fan of music star, Davido has set a new standard on the extent fans would go to show how much love they have for their favorite celebrity.

The young Nigerian Man known as Enjoyment75 on TikTok built a beautiful bungalow and dedicated it to the Omo Baba Olowo.

He shared a video that showed when the structure was at different stages of construction.

The beginning part captured when the house was just a pile of blocks up to the moment it was finally completed. The fan penned a short congratulatory message to himself and used one of the singer’s slangs.

He also painted a life-size image of Davido on the exterior part of the building’s wall such that as one is walking into the house, it is the first thing that will be seen.

The homeowner went an extra mile and put up a portrait of OBO in his living room and it was even larger than his own.

”Big Congratulations to me. OBO NO GO MINUS,” he captioned.

Watch the video below:

