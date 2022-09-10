TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed over her “cheap” lifestyle

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, is one of the few who is dragged and mocked for her fashion sense.

Destiny became a target of online mockery as a result of her poor fashion sense.

READ ALSO

Fans troll Erica Nlewedim as Kiddwaya finds love again, goes…

Bobrisky ridiculed as friends, colleagues shun his 31st…

Still, on her birthday outfit, reports made rounds about the cost of the outfit.

It was alleged that the outfit cost $79.99 which is over 50,000 in Nigeria.

This didn’t sit well with some netizens as they mocked her for wearing cheap clothes.

Many expected her to wear outfits worth hundreds of thousands or millions.

Rather than add to the mockery, many jumped in to defend her.

They faulted those mocking her as they noted how the actress was cutting her clothes according to her size.

See Some reactions below:

queen_eziko: No be money? If dem dey call her out for debt now, na una go still talk

kruchets.ng: See how people you people are disturbing yourselves over what someone that knows nothing about y’all wore on her birthday really amazing

tolu_tones: Even if na #1 she buy am that’s her business it’s her money and her lie, stop meddling in people’s business unnecessarily abeg…na her birthday na her money

epheteaziba: Jokes on others though she saved more money and the outfit fits her. That’s way better than others that would owe stylist on top cloth

borsydoh: Plus I’m sure she didn’t buy it online, she must av bought from a Nigerian vendor, that one will sell 120000

soniatuebi: Atleast she no dey own anybody papa money

len_bliss001: Is 50k not money? Some people get problem o

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Fans drum support for Destiny Etiko after she got ridiculed over her “cheap”…

I beg you in God’s name take care of my daughter – Father tearfully pleads with…

“Pidgin no dey sweet pass like this” – Ufuoma McDermott makes…

Promoter set to stop Portable’s South African tour after removing him from US,…

“Are you sure he’s a kid?” – Little boy flings off…

Police locate family of man whose skeleton was discovered in Ibadan

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More