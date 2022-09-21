TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A female religious leader was recently spotted in a video praying for women who were in search of husbands. 

She prayed over the women who knelt at the altar and asked them to bring the sum of three thousand naira each as a seed of faith. 

Netizens found this very hilarious and didn’t fail to air their views in the comments. 

Some of the comments read: 

Sugarngwaman: “see cash out update” 

iam_victorobi: “baby bring that 3k come make I go marry you biko we Don dey gather wedding money small small like that” 

manlike_scamper: “This woman don see us finish oo😂😂..na husband you dey price 3k…nah g*y you wan make Dem marry ni”

Oluwasojaboii: “Husband wey surplus for ikorodu” 

See video here: 

