Fight reportedly breaks out over man who has wife, fiancée and girlfriend

A Tweep has taken to the social media platform to relay a complex tale that was told to her by an eyewitness.

It involves a married man who is also engaged to another woman and is secretly having an extramarital affair.

The narrator claims that the man recently rented an apartment nearby and has been residing there with his girlfriend.

He supposedly told his wife and fiancee about his new flat, and when they arrived, they just happened to run into each other.

Each of them believed the other to be his side chic, but when they started arguing, they discovered he was married to one and engaged to the other.

They pounced on the individual in issue because of his ongoing infidelity while he was there during the scene.

Additionally, it was claimed that each of them called him by a different name; one called him Darrell and the other Trey. It’s interesting that the neighbor recognizes him as Brandon.

The Twitter user hayche_pylori shared a screenshot of the message she got with the caption; ”how was your morning.”

