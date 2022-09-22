TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Dorcas Kagendo, a 50-year-old Kenyan lady who was formerly a millionaire was spotted begging for alms on the street.

Dorcas became a millionaire in her thirties as an office administrator and owned houses and fleets of cars but lost everything after a terrible tragedy struck.

When asked how she lost all her fortune, Dorcas said problems started for her after she got a job abroad. She was required to travel to Saudi Arabia to get started with the job.

She had to leave her baby in the care of someone and flew to Saudi, but fell ill just a few days into her new job.

She started suffering from different diseases including kidney failure, diabetes, lung problems and cancer.

The nature of the job wasn’t disclosed in the course of her interview. She however returned home to her country and sold off all her properties.

See video here:

