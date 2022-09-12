Gave girlfriend N2k, bought iPhone 13 Pro – Young boy reveals how he spent N2 million client gave him

A young Nigerian man has sparked varied reactions on social media after he shared a breakdown of how he squandered N2 million.

In a video hitting the rounds, he disclosed that the money was transferred into his account by a client, albeit he did not reveal the type of business he’s doing.

The man disclosed that he first purchased an iPhone 13 Pro Max before giving his mother N5,100 and his father N9000.

After sending money, he posted a screenshot of all the alerts, which revealed that he also handed his girlfriend N2000 while giving his clothing vendor N20,000.

The screenshots show that his Alfa, to whom he gave N30,000, received the most money from his N2 million.

