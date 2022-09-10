TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over…

Groom dies few hours to his wedding in Zamfara (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian man reportedly lost his life on the morning of his wedding in Zamfara state, Nigeria.

Friends and families of the deceased have taken to social media to mourn him following his untimely death.

The deceased, identified as Mudassir Lawal Galadima, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022, a few hours before his wedding.

READ ALSO

Moment lady got robbed while on date with man who couldn’t…

“We have a wedding to plan” – Fans excited as Maureen Esisi…

Mudassir, who until his death was a staff member of UBEB, had, on Tuesday, September 6, shared his wedding invite on Facebook, asking for prayers. Sadly, he died before the ceremony.

“Kindly accept this as a formal invitation to my wedding. We would be very much delighted to see you at the ceremony and hear your sincere prayers for our union. Allah ya bada ikon zuwa,” his Facebook post read.

The wedding fatiha of Mudassir and his bride, Fatima Bello Maccido Maradun, was slated to be held at 1:PM in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the tragic incident in a Facebook post, a close friend of the deceased wrote,

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. So Sad 😢 😭. I have received the news of the death of my brother Mudassir Lawal Galadima Mafara, which is today his wedding day and may Allah accept his life. Only God knows the reason for this.

I am very sad to hear this story, may God have mercy on him, may God enlighten his grave, may God grant us paradise. Oh God, when our time comes, may we die with faith.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife, Chante Campbell cries for help over ill-treatment of her…

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Police locate family of man whose skeleton was discovered in Ibadan

“Proud of my mum’s business” – Beautiful young lady hawking food on the…

16-year-old girl dies after jumping from a moving vehicle when driver refused to…

Groom dies few hours to his wedding in Zamfara (Details)

BBNaija: Fans rejoice as Phyna bags Instagram verification

Uproar as TV Presenter Celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Death Live on Air

“Put some respect on my name” – Wizkid son brags as he shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More