Groom dies few hours to his wedding in Zamfara (Details)

A young Nigerian man reportedly lost his life on the morning of his wedding in Zamfara state, Nigeria.

Friends and families of the deceased have taken to social media to mourn him following his untimely death.

The deceased, identified as Mudassir Lawal Galadima, died on Friday morning, September 9, 2022, a few hours before his wedding.

Mudassir, who until his death was a staff member of UBEB, had, on Tuesday, September 6, shared his wedding invite on Facebook, asking for prayers. Sadly, he died before the ceremony.

“Kindly accept this as a formal invitation to my wedding. We would be very much delighted to see you at the ceremony and hear your sincere prayers for our union. Allah ya bada ikon zuwa,” his Facebook post read.

The wedding fatiha of Mudassir and his bride, Fatima Bello Maccido Maradun, was slated to be held at 1:PM in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the tragic incident in a Facebook post, a close friend of the deceased wrote,

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. So Sad 😢 😭. I have received the news of the death of my brother Mudassir Lawal Galadima Mafara, which is today his wedding day and may Allah accept his life. Only God knows the reason for this.

I am very sad to hear this story, may God have mercy on him, may God enlighten his grave, may God grant us paradise. Oh God, when our time comes, may we die with faith.”