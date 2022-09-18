Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle Suleiman, threatens to release more celebrity names

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has finally revealed how she met Apostle Suleiman as they continue to battle over the secrets spilled on the internet a few months ago.

This comes after the actress leaked an alleged chat between a fellow thespian, Shan George, and the clergyman.

In response to a troll who faulted her for having a relationship with a married man and trying to gain sympathy from others, the actress disclosed how she met the highly revered minister of God, claiming she met him as a separated businessman with three kids.

While admitting regrets, Halima further lambasted the pastor for allegedly paying off blogs to control the narrative put out about their affair.

See snapshots from her Instastory below …