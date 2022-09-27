Hardworking female truck driver inspires people with her recent video

A young lady called Omolade Gold was recently spotted driving a truck in a video that went viral online.

In the video, the lady said that truck driving was her hustle, her means of livelihood and she asked God to bless her.

Her caption read “may God bless my hustle”.

Netizens applauded her will to survive and hustle so hard. They also advised her to always put on her seat belt for safety purposes.

@Bothwell Mangwindime: “Wow, you are an inspiration my sister be safe and keep up the good standard, you gained a follower where are you from?”

@Ferdinand 🇹🇬 ❤️ 🇺🇸: “don’t forget your seat belt. be safe out there.”

@marliansnation80: “God is with you dear. 🥰”

@michaelamanor946: “May God protect u from accident 🙏🙏🙏.”

See video here: