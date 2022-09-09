TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“He has been missing for 3 years” – Tears of joy as family reunites with boy kidnapped by fake reverend sister

Entertainment
By Shalom

The family of one of the boys kidnapped by a woman who posed as a reverend sister has reunited with him in an emotional video.

They revealed that the young boy is the only son of his family and has been missing for three years. A video showed the moment everyone screamed and rejoiced as he returned home.

Recall, just recently, operatives of the Rivers State Police Command arrested a child trafficking syndicate, identified as Maureen Wechinwu, who claims to be a reverend sister.

She was paraded among 20 other suspects arrested in the state within August and September for various crimes.

Speaking, the Commissioner of police in the state, Friday Eboka, said based on intelligence, Wechinwu was arrested at her residence in Aluu Community, Ikwerre Local Council of Rivers State and rescued 15 children from her home.

Watch the video below;

