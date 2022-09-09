“He is a graduate already” – Little boy impresses people with his intelligence on first day of school

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of a little boy answering questions on his first day of school has gone viral on social media.

The little boy who rocked his uniform to start school, was asked questions about alphabets and he answered all correctly to the amazement of his parents.

His parents showed him some toy alphabet boxes and asked him to call out the alphabets which he did without being aided by anyone.

Little boy lists his problems in life after he was asked to…

The video has stirred massive reactions online as people applaud him over his intelligence.

Kemi said:
“Wow he is so Intelligent. How did you teach him this at his young age?”

Sultea reacted:
“This is amazing. Little boy already knows his alphabets before resuming school. That’s lovely.”

Watch the video below:

