He puts up excuses to keep people in the house- Reactions as Biggie introduces new Level Up house for evicted housemates

By Ezie Innocent

In a new surprising twist, Big Brother Naija has introduced a new level house, sparking mixed reactions from BBNaija lovers.

Earlier on, lovers of the big brother Naija season 7, Level Up, were thrown into confusion as the show’s organizers were set to unveil a new level in the house.

A post shared online via the DSTV Nigeria official Instagram page disclosed that another level was to be unlocked tonight as Biggie evicts another housemate.

It reads: “Superfans, another eviction Sunday is here. Who will be leaving Big Brother’s house and unlocking a new level? Catch it live at 7 pm. Not home?”
is here. Who will be leaving Big Brother's house and unlocking a new level? Catch it live at 7 pm. Not home?"

Many who reacted to this development expressed confusion on why another level would be introduced to the ongoing reality show when it was just a few days to the final.

During the ongoing Live Eviction, Ebuka Uchendu, the host announced that Biggie has introduced a third Level Up house for evicted housemates.

The housemates to be evicted tonight would be kept in the house till September 18.

According to Ebuka, the evicted housemates are not eligible to contest for the grand prize of N100 million.

This however didn’t sit well with many as they dragged Biggie for making up excuses to save his favorite housemate.

Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy have been evicted from the house and have moved to the Level 3 house.

Many believe that Chomzy’s eviction made Biggie come up with a different plan in order to keep her in the house.

See reactions below;

mismark_beauty: Why Eloswag too? Soo unfair to the Level 2 housemate that left

ebun_oluwaofficial: So now I think they want to make the level 3 housemates the jury, they will also be part of we the viewer to determine the winner of the show.

pretty.daniella_: Very unnecessary twist!!!!

sandy_ahketa: Biggie and ojoro na 5&6

deekaytee_xx: Nawa oo

