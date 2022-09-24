TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“His wife must hear this” – Reactions trail video of Peter Okoye passionately locking lips with female fan

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video has captured the moment superstar singer, Peter Okoye planted a kiss on a lady’s lips during a show.

It’s worth noting that the singer and his twin brother are currently on a world tour after reuniting last year.

Peter Okoye, during one of his recent concerts, moved his fans to a joyous roar when he locked lips with one female fan while performing.

The singer’s action elicited ecstatic chants from the cheering crowds who tried to touch his head.

Although, mixed reactions have trailed the video as some describe the action as unsanitary, pointing out the possibility of a disease being transmitted.

