TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two…

HoH Chichi weeps profusely following housemates’ refusal to follow her order (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Chichi appears to be having a lot of difficulty leading her fellow occupants after emerging the Head of House.

It would be recalled that the housemate won the Head of House game on Monday and was bestowed the ultimate veto power.

Chichi utilized her power to make two housemates automatic finalists – Phyna and Daniella.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Chichi, Phyna and Daniella cruise to grand finale

“Ah! Edo triplets don scatter?” – Ebuka reacts as Racheal…

The reality star, however, burst into tears after her orders were always being queried by other housemates.

While speaking to her closest friend, Phyna, Chichi wondered why she is the Head of House if she cannot tell others what to do.

She ranted also, about the constant chitchats people have whenever she holds a meeting.

Watch her speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

“Na mumu dey love; I’m getting married for money” – Bride-to-be says as she…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

HoH Chichi weeps profusely following housemates’ refusal to follow her order…

“I promised to remain a virgin till marriage” – Ashmusy

Pretty lady forgives boyfriend who allegedly assaulted her, says he apologised…

Cardi B says she’s finally ready for her wedding after 5 years of marriage

Apostle Edu Udechukwu sends DJ out of his wedding for playing secular music…

Nigerian father and son stun people with their unique birthmark and white…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More