TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Yul Edochie sends N100k to a beautiful fan who sent…

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned…

Hours after posting ‘every man is a husband material’, lady calls out her husband for proposing to side chick

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A woman has taken to her facebook page to call out her spouse for proposing to his mistress .

The lady identified as, Mercy Tom, spoke in favor of males, saying that all men can become wonderful husbands if they have a decent wife who molds them into one.

In her words:

READ ALSO

Lady expresses disappointment because the handsome guy…

Netizens react as young lady shares video of herself in…

“Every man is a husband material if only the wife is a good tailor”

Hours after posting that, she took her social media again to call out her husband for proposing to his mistress.

According to Mercy Tom, a friend to the side chick sent her the pictures of their engagement but the husband had lied to her that he was traveling on a business trip.

A few hours after publishing that, she used social media once more to criticize her husband for making a proposal to his lover.

Mercy Tom said that the husband had lied to her that he was going on a business trip despite the fact that a buddy to the side chick had texted her images of their engagement.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Yul Edochie sends N100k to a beautiful fan who sent him 1k to buy…

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

Reactions as billionaire Obi Cubana rocks skirt, suit and socks in public…

“I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s…

Man catches his babe traveling to meet another man after telling him she’s going…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Abraham marks 40th birthday with announcement of new project

Hours after posting ‘every man is a husband material’, lady calls…

“No dey advise me” – Portable warns after losing out on Headies Awards over…

Kcee sparks reactions after dedicating Headies Award to his wife and girlfriend…

#BBNaija: Moment Chomzy’s grandma and entire family danced in jubilation after…

Full list of winners at the Headies 2022

Buju BNXN wins Next Rated Award at 2022 Headies Awards, dedicates award to late…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More