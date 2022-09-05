Hours after posting ‘every man is a husband material’, lady calls out her husband for proposing to side chick

A woman has taken to her facebook page to call out her spouse for proposing to his mistress .

The lady identified as, Mercy Tom, spoke in favor of males, saying that all men can become wonderful husbands if they have a decent wife who molds them into one.

In her words:

“Every man is a husband material if only the wife is a good tailor”

Hours after posting that, she took her social media again to call out her husband for proposing to his mistress.

According to Mercy Tom, a friend to the side chick sent her the pictures of their engagement but the husband had lied to her that he was traveling on a business trip.

See her post below:

