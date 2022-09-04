Housemates discuss reason for voting Amaka out, speaks on possible return (Video)

Housemates on BBNaija Level Up explain why they voted out one of their own, Amaka Mbah.

It should be noted that Amaka was evicted using a voting system in which each housemate nominated two people.

Speaking on the eviction of the housemate, Bella, Phyna, Doyin, and one other housemate, suggested that there’s a possible chance Amaka was hidden by the organizers for a special edition.

On why she was voted out, the housemates unanimously agreed that she had the majority vote because she was always in trouble with one person or the other at every point.

Meanwhile, Viewers of the ongoing BBNaija Level Up show are worried about an evicted housemate, Khalid, and his love interest, Daniella, who seems to be in a relationship with another housemate.

The reality star, who felt remorseful for betraying her supposed boyfriend, Khalid, who has been evicted from the show, has backtracked on her words.

At first, Daniella tried playing hard to get by pushing away the reality star, but the competitive housemate finally bowed to pressure as she gave in to him.

On Saturday night at Pepsi’s party, the female housemate once again gets cozy with her newfound love as they exchange an intense kiss.