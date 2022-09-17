TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he…

How I attempted to kill myself after losing my 7-year-old son – Lady shares touching story

Entertainment
By Shalom

A tiktok user identified as Cendy113 has revealed how she survived depression after losing her young son.

She narrated how she lost her 7-year-old son and wanted to take her own life before her parents came to the rescue. 

While dealing with the loss, she got hit by another blow. She lost her daughter as well. It must have been very difficult for her but she overcame.

READ ALSO

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he…

Woman devastated as she walks in to see her kid washing her…

Her caption read: 

“I lost my 7 yrs old son in October 2021. I attempted suicide thinking that’s the only way to see him. My family took me thinking that’s will be better. I was still recovering from the shock my daughter also died. Then I remember we all going the same place someday we pray not to die young.”

See video here: 

@cendy113

♬ original sound – Cynthia

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he finally reveals son’s…

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

“I cheated on my wife because I wanted her to lose weight” –…

Man breaks down in tears, rolls on the floor as wife gives birth (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How I attempted to kill myself after losing my 7-year-old son – Lady…

Lady robbed by man who toasted her at a supermarket

Praising another babe in my presence is enough reason to break up with a man…

“May and I are still living together” – Yul Edochie makes shocking…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how she almost destroyed boyfriend’s PS5 because she thought…

Nkechi Blessing bursts into tears as Uche Maduagwu gives feedback following…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More