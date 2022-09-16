TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Kay Love has narrated how things got so bad for her family after packing into a ‘strange’ compound.

According to her, things went from good to bad immediately she parked into the house with her family. She also revealed that nobody in the compound is doing well financially.

In her words:

“This is my reality in the compound I’m living. Since I and my husband moved it, things are worse, none of the neighbors have a ride, none of us can boast of at least 1 million naira in our account. From hand to mouth, strange is when you save to leave, everything scatters.”

She has become one of the many Nigerians on Twitter who have confirmed that tales about one’s backwardness being linked to the compound they live in isn’t a fluke. 

As expected, there were several reactions to this tweet as some of them read: 

“Leave all you have there and move immediately or else lives fit follow. Wishing you  God speed on getting a new apartment” 

“Stop discussing anything that can bring success to the family at home. It’s gonna be difficult but u both can try. The wall have ears and I strongly believe that’s how the wicked works .they can’t read Ur mind. Then u can leave and send people to come in park up Ur things.”

