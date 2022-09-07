Husband breaks down in tears as wife shows her gratitude with custom song (Video)

An emotional husband broke down in tears as he was moved by the custom song produced by his wife in appreciation for being a loving and caring man.

The husband was spotted in a viral video crying in the presence of his wife and kids while listening to a melodious song in a moving car.

He became teary-eyed upon realising that the song is about him as he asked his wife: “Is this us?”

He, however, totally breaks down when his wife sings that their three kids are blessed to have him as their father, while adding that his late mother is surely proud of him.

The song tells the heart-warming story of how the couple became interested in eachother having met at a school bus stop in Texas in the year 2005 when the woman was 15 and the man was 17.

Watch the video below: