I almost bagged 1st class whereas you can't find your KG result – Goya Menor replies Portable over Headies Award

By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Goya Menor has criticized Portable after the latter claimed he wasn’t deserving of the Headies Award he received.

At the 15th Headies Awards, held on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Goya was named “Best Street-Hop.”

Portable was nominated in two categories, but the organizers eventually ruled that he was ineligible for that category.

In response to the news, Portable made fun of him by saying that he was a one-hit wonder and that no one knew who he was.

The Zazuu star boasted in a video he posted on social media that he had numerous successful songs that people are dancing to while Goya Menor has yet to release any music.

He characterized the musician as little more than a hype guy who was falling for his own deception.

“Wetin concern me with person wey dem give ‘Street Artiste of the Year’ award. Which song you sing, you sabi sing? Since wey you don sing that song, you sing another one wey blow? Them carry street give you…”, Portable said

The “Ameno” singer stated on his Instagram page that he had more class than Portable.

He bragged that he nearly earned a first-class university degree, despite the fact that Portable cant locate his KG3 score. There is no place for a comparison between the two of them, according to Goya Menor.

He wrote:

”I hear say one Osarobo Dey make noise for internet. If you know me well you will know we don’t shout we do practical. Meet the king of the Street and Son of Grace.”

