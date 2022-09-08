I buy them for N50k each — ‘Reverend Sister’ arrested with 15 abducted children confesses (Video)

A self acclaimed Reverend sister, Maureen Wechinwu, who was arrested in Rivers State with 15 abducted children has confessed.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested at Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre LGA for alleged child trfficking.

While being paraded by men of the Force, Maureen revealed that she ‘buys’ the children. She claimed that she used to be a Reverend Sister trained in England and her orphanage is genuine.

“Some of the children are mad people’s children. The others are brought to me by one Mr. Victor. Sometimes he comes with them in twos. One Miss Alice brought two to me. Alice said since I am a beginner that I should take them.

Sometimes when Victor brings children, he will be demanding money. But due to the pressure on me sometimes I give N50,000, N60,000, and N100,000,” she said.